IBF world featherweight champion Lee Selby has welcomed the prospect of a mini-series with Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton.

Wales' Selby is signed up to make the fourth defence of his crown in London on Dec. 9 -- sharing top billing with IBF world super-middleweight king James DeGale on a glitzy card at the Copper Box Arena.

As Selby waits on confirmation of an opponent for his third and final fight of 2017, he's already looking forward to a potentially career-defining 2018 likely to feature clashes with Warrington and two-weight champion Frampton.

Selby told ESPN: "I think Frank Warren is going to put myself, Warrington and Frampton all in together starting early next year. Why not? That makes sense.

"It'll be Warrington either in Cardiff or in Leeds early next year and then Frampton if he fancies it. If not, then it'll be one of the big names in America.

"I'm really looking forward to fighting in December. I've boxed on all the major TV networks in the world -- I boxed on ESPN, on all the UK major channels and on Box Office. My TV debut was on a Warren show when I upset Stephen Smith as a massive underdog.

"This card is one of the best cards of the year and with this new stable, you've got all these world champions, high-profile fighters and then the likes of Daniel Dubois and Anthony Yarde coming through. Those two are two of the best prospects in the UK, if not the world."

While Selby recognises the potential in back-to-back domestic showdowns with Warrington and Frampton, he believes that the names in the mix for his initial assignment all present greater threats than Warrington -- despite seeing the Leeds' crowd favourite stop Dennis Ceylan on Oct. 21.

Selby added: "I know my managers are working on a few different people for December. I stay out of that because knowing my luck, I'd pick out the toughest one and get myself beat. My managers pick my opponents and I just focus on training and fighting.

"Warrington is my mandatory challenger now and I'll be fighting him in the early part of next year, providing I come through December. I actually think my fight in December will be more risky than facing him, though.

"I watched the first and final rounds of his stoppage of Ceylan the other night and he's just the same as always -- decent. He's a five out of ten at everything. I'd give myself an eleven out of ten skill-wise and I'm punching hard in the gym at the moment.

"I've fought awkward, tricky types like Fernando Montiel who didn't come at me. When I fight Warrington next year, he's more come-foward so his style simply doesn't stand a chance of beating mine."