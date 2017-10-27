Anthony Joshua weighed in a career-high 254 pounds for Saturday night's world title defence against late call-up Carlos Takam in Cardiff.

The IBF and WBA Super heavyweight king (19-0, 19 KOs) was more than a stone heavier than the Cameroon-born challenger (35-3-1, 27 KOs), who clocked 235.5 pounds -- his lightest recorded weight since 2006 -- before the pair shook hands throughout a respectful face-off.

Takam was handed the fight at 12 days' notice following the withdrawal of previous mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev but looked in phenomenal physical shape on the scales.

On the undercard, there was just half a pound between Dillian Whyte and Robert Helenius as the visiting Finnish heavyweight was 248 pounds to shade the Londoner -- doing nothing to deter Whyte from jokingly snatching the vacant belt from organisers and waving it to the cheering crowd.

There was parity on the scales between WBA world super-flyweight titlist Kal Yafai and his challenger Sho Ishida with both men 114.5 pounds ahead of the Birmingham man's second defence.

British light-heavyweight champion Frank Buglioni outweighed another late-notice challenger, Craig 'Spider' Richards, coming in at 174.5 pounds with the south London underdog Richards at 173 pounds.

Katie Taylor's world lightweight champion opponent Anahi Ester Sanchez initially weighed in a pound over the limit.