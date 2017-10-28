Lightweight sensation Katie Taylor goes 10 rounds to win her first world title

Katie Taylor won a world title in her seventh professional fight after unanimously outpointing Anahi Sanchez in the undercard of the Anthony Joshua-Carlos Takam heavyweight title fight Saturday night in Cardiff, Wales.

The Irishwoman lifted the vacant WBA lightweight belt less than a year after turning professional, triumphing by three scores of 99-90.

Sanchez, who has won world titles at two weight divisions, failed to make weight on Friday meaning she was stripped of the title and only Taylor could win it.

And for most of the fight only Taylor looked like winning it.

Taylor (7-0, 4 KOs), 31, was razor sharp from the start and in the second dropped Sanchez (17-3, 9 KOs) with a wicked left to the body.

The Argentine did well to get to her feet at the count of eight and then survived a furious assault from Taylor, who landed right flush to the jaw and a left hook to the temple amid a blur of punches.

But Taylor, who trains in Connecticut, had to take a few at the start of the third round before then replying with a right to the jaw.

Sanchez, 26, who only won the WBA belt last month, gave Taylor the toughest round of her short professional career in the third round and landed a left uppercut early in the fourth.

Both landed clean punches in the fourth but Taylor asserted some authority in the fifth when she landed a few clean punches to the head.

Taylor then sent Sanchez onto the ropes with a long right hand in the seventh as the fight seemed firmly in the Irishwoman's hands.

But Sanchez remained dangerous through to the tenth and final round, when she was buzzed by a left hook to the temple at close range.

Kal Yafai, left, defended his junior bantamweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Sho Ishida. Nick Potts/Getty Images

Yafai retains belt with decision win

Joshua's former Great Britain amateur boxing team-mate Kal Yafai unanimously out-pointed Japan's Sho Ishida, making a comfortable second defense of his WBA world junior bantamweight title, winning by scores of 118-110, 116-112 and 116-112.

Yafai, 28, from Birmingham, England, won the vacant belt on points over Luis Concepcion in December before he outpointed Ishida's fellow Japanese boxer Suguru Muranaka in May. More difficult nights than this await next year if he gets his wish of unification fights.

Ishida, 25, was taller and quicker with Yafai carrying the superior power. Early on, Yafai was the aggressor and landed the cleaner punches, including a left uppercut at the end of the third round.

Yafai (23-0, 14 KOs), was mostly in control, but was momentarily stunned by a right hand in the seventh round. Ishida (24-1, 13 KOs), was difficult to catch and it was far from a thriller, but Yafai landed more.