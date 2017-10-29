Anthony Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn look ahead to 2018 and hint at a big fight away from the UK. (1:18)

Anthony Joshua's 10th round stoppage win over Carlos Takam on Saturday has failed to impress a fellow heavyweight champion.

Joseph Parker -- holder of the WBO belt -- watched on from his native New Zealand, and felt Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) was 'average and robotic.'

"The more I watch him the more I want to fight him," Parker told the New Zealand Herald. "I've wanted to for ages but we're waiting for them to give us a good offer. The more I see of him the more I think 'Damn, if I fought this guy I'd knock him out'."

Parker (24-0, 18 KOs) went the distance with Takam last year before coming out on top via a unanimous points decision.

Takam provided Joshua with dogged resistance despite clear cuts to his face from the fourth round onwards, and was disappointed when the fight in Cardiff was controversially stopped by referee Phil Edwards in the 10th round.

Parker was certain Saturday's fight would have gone to the judges for the first time in Joshua's career if it wasn't for Edwards' ruling.

"I'd love to fight Joshua so I can show what I've got. He's good -- he's big, strong and learning, but I think he's just average, he's robotic," Parker said.

"The jab he was throwing was very slow. He steps up all the time but I don't think he looked that impressive."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn mentioned Parker as one of three possible opponents for the Briton in 2018.

The other two being WBC champion Deontay Wilder -- who fights Bermane Stiverne on Nov. 4 -- and inactive former champion Tyson Fury.