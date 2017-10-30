Two years after winning a tragic fight, Terrel Williams is scheduled to box again.

Williams is slated face an opponent to be determined in a 10-round junior middleweight bout on Nov. 18 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The fight will be part of the untelevised portion of the Julian Williams-Ishe Smith junior middleweight fight that will headline a Premier Boxing Champions card on Bounce TV.

Williams (15-0, 12 KOs), 33, of Los Angeles, has not boxed since Oct. 17, 2015. That was when he won an NBC-televised welterweight fight at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, by ninth-round disqualification over undefeated hot prospect Prichard Colon. Williams knocked him down twice in the ninth round before Colon was disqualified because his corner removed his gloves after the round believing it was actually the end of the 10th and final round.

The move may have saved Colon's life, because in the dressing room after the fight, he collapsed because of suffering severe brain damage, which his family blamed on Williams' repeated illegal punches behind Colon's head that referee Joseph Cooper let him get away with.

Colon, who was in coma after the fight and had surgery to relieve swelling on his brain, survived, but he has been permanently disabled. He is unable to talk, walk or care for himself.