Former light heavyweight world champions Jean Pascal and Chad Dawson, both of whom have seen better days, will nonetheless continue their careers in separate 10-round fights on the same card on Dec. 8 at Hialeah Park, just outside of Miami, Premier Boxing Champions announced Monday.

Pascal, who held a world title from 2009-11 (including beating Dawson by 10th-round technical decision in 2010), will take on Ahmed Elbiali in the main event. Dawson, who had two light heavyweight title reigns between 2007 and 2012, will face Edwin Rodriguez in the co-feature of the PBC card (Fox Sports 1/Fox Deportes, 9 p.m. ET).

Pascal (31-5-1, 18 KOs), 35, of Montreal, defended his light heavyweight world title three times, including against Dawson, before losing it to Bernard Hopkins in their rematch. But since 2015, Pascal is 2-3 with two knockout losses to Sergey Kovalev in world title fights. He is coming off a decision loss to contender Eleider "Storm" Alvarez on June 3. Pascal knows the importance of this fight.

Former light heavyweight champion Chad Dawson is looking to put his career back on track. Al Bello/Getty Images

"This is not only a comeback fight, but I'm ready to battle for my career on Dec. 8," Pascal said. "They're trying to give this young guy a test against a former champion and he's going to try to use me as a ladder to the next level in this sport. I have a dangerous opponent and I'm going to be ready for him. When I fought Bernard Hopkins I was the young lion, now it's the other way around and I'm going to be ready to show him something he's never seen before."

The 27-year-old Elbiali (16-0, 13 KOs), a native of Egypt fighting out of Miami, was out of action for 14 months between early 2016 and this March because of a hand injury but he has won both of his fights by knockout inside two rounds since his return. Pascal looms as a significant step up in competition.

"I'm so thankful to everyone who helped me get here and believe in my skills enough to give this opportunity," Elbiali said. "This is my golden ticket. I'm excited, ready and blessed for this opportunity. Come Dec. 8, it will be fireworks in Miami!"

Dawson (34-5, 19 KOs), a 35-year-old southpaw from New Haven, Connecticut, once ranked as one of the pound-for-pound best in boxing, but he has been on a steady decline since 2012, following his decision win against Hopkins in a world title fight rematch.

Since then Dawson is 3-4 with three knockout losses, including when he dropped down to super middleweight to challenge then-world champion Andre Ward and got pounded in a one-sided, 10th-round knockout loss in 2012. In his next fight he lost his light heavyweight world title by first-round knockout to Adonis Stevenson in 2013. Another loss came by decision to journeyman Tommy Karpency, and on March 4, Dawson suffered a 10th-round knockout loss to former contender Andrzej Fonfara, after which Dawson said he was considering retirement.

But he elected to fight on and will take on Rodriguez, one of his former sparring partners.

"I know Edwin Rodriguez very well from sparring together in the past," Dawson said. "We're both in a position where we really need this win, and that's going to make this an exciting fight. I'm motivated to do it one more time, and this time, I'm doing it right. I know that he's strong and aggressive, but I've been in fights like this. I'm prepared for that type of intensity level, and I'm ready to go out and enjoy myself. I think my boxing will be the difference in the fight, and that will get me back to where I've been in the past."

Rodriguez (29-2, 20 KOs), 32, of Worcester, Massachusetts, is best known for a one-sided decision loss to Ward in 2013, but Rodriguez was not eligible to win the super middleweight title because he was overweight.

In April 2016, Rodriguez suffered a second-round knockout loss to Thomas Williams Jr. and did not fight again until scoring a second-round knockout of Melvin Russell on July 18.

"Chad Dawson is a former champion and a great fighter who at one point was looked at as close to being one of the best fighters, pound-for-pound," Rodriguez said. "He's had had his share of losses, but he was beating Fonfara in his last fight before being caught and knocked out. It was very important for me to come back and win my last fight by knockout, but an impressive win over a guy of Chad's caliber will revitalize my career. This is going to be a great fight and I believe I can win by knockout or decision."

In the opening bout of the tripleheader, lightweight prospect Austin Dulay (11-0, 8 KOs), a 22-year-old southpaw from Nashville, will face Raynell Williams (12-0, 6 KOs), 28, of Cleveland, in a scheduled eight-rounder.