Tyson Fury believes a bout between himself and Anthony Joshua would resemble Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' with George Foreman.

A number of personal issues have kept Fury on the sidelines since November 2015, when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles, and he remains without a boxing licence.

In his absence fellow Brit Joshua has emerged as the dominant force in boxing's blue riband division, capturing the WBA and IBF crowns and stopping all 20 of his professional opponents.

A bout between the unbeaten pair continues to gather momentum and Fury believes Joshua is a comparable figure to Foreman, a much-feared fighter who had 37 knockout wins in 40 fights prior to facing Ali in Zaire in October 1974.

Fury takes inspiration from Ali, who was stripped of the heavyweight title and was exiled from boxing for three years after refusing to be drafted in the US Army for the Vietnam War before returning to defeat Foreman in one of boxing's biggest upset wins.

Fury posted an image of the two all-time great combatants on Instagram expressing his thoughts on a potential fight.

Anthony Joshua claimed his 20th consecutive knockout victim and reaffirmed his status as boxing's No. 1 heavyweight with a tenth round stoppage win over courageous Carlos Takam on Saturday.