A boxer past his prime who wants to keep fighting will take encouragement wherever he finds it. It doesn't have to be a victory. Jesus Soto Karass hasn't won a fight since July 2013, when he stopped Andre Berto in arguably the best performance of his 16-year professional career.

Since then, Soto Karass has lost four and fought a draw, so where does the 35-year-old Mexican veteran find the inspiration to keep going? The most likely answer would be the final three rounds of his most recent fight, a 10-round majority decision loss to Mauricio Herrera on Aug. 4.

Jesus Soto Karass vs. Juan Carlos Abreu Where: Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona

When: Thursday

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, 11 p.m. ET)

Soto Karass was outboxed for most of the fight, but he rallied late and matched Herrera punch for punch in a thrilling final round that had the crowd at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, on its feet. Thursday night he will be back in action against Juan Carlos "Merengue" Abreu in a 10-round welterweight bout at the Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona (ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, 11 p.m. ET).

Abreu, from the Dominican Republic, also lost his most recent bout, an eighth-round split decision against then-undefeated Jamal James on June 18, 2016, but has won four of his past six. He is undefeated in the Dominican Republic but has lost twice in the U.S. and once in Mexico. The durable 30-year-old Abreu (19-3-1, 1 ND, 18 KOs) has never been stopped or cut in the professional ranks.

"I'm a fighter at all three distances, whether it be head-to-head, midrange or long-range boxing," Abreu said. "I'm very meticulous about my shot placement."

Win or lose Thursday, Soto Karass (28-12-4, 1 ND, 18 KOs) is clearly in the twilight of his career. He's a fan favorite, with an aggressive style and willingness to take on tough opponents. Most likely, the Abreu bout will feature more of the same.

Juan Carlos Abreu can add a good name to his résumé with a victory over veteran Jesus Soto Karass. Alex Menendez/Getty Images

"I think this is going to be another exciting fight. Juan Abreu is a fighter that comes forward and wants to exchange punches, just like Soto Karass," Sergio Diaz, Jesus' co-manager, said. "It's going to be a great fight for the people viewing it on TV as well as the people seeing it live."

It might also be Soto Karass' final fight.

In the co-main bout, California's undefeated Ryan "Kingry" Garcia takes on Cesar "Flaco de Oro" Valenzuela in a scheduled eight-round junior lightweight bout.

The 19-year-old Garcia (11-0, 10 KOs) is a hot prospect who has gotten off to a great start in the professional ranks but has yet to be tested. He is trained by his father, Henry Garcia.

"I train in my garage at my house. I can train at any gym I want to -- I've been invited to all the biggest gyms -- but I like to just be by myself, with me and my pops," Garcia said.

Valenzuela (14-5-1, 5 KOs) is from Sonora, Mexico, but lives and fights out of Phoenix, Arizona. Overall, he has fought better opposition than Garcia. He was riding a six-fight winning streak until a split-decision loss to Carlos Morales on May 5.

"I'm very excited about this fight. As you can see in my record, I always fight against tough opponents, top prospects," the 27-year-old Valenzuela said. "This fight will be a tough fight, but at the same time, I feel like I have an opportunity to win. I want my name to be out there, especially with a televised fight so people can start noticing who I am."

Valenzuela, who works as a landscaper to supplement his boxing earnings, knows he's the B-side but hopes to change that against Garcia.

"If I can pull the upset against Ryan Garcia, I hope the bigger promoters will help me with my career as opposed to just coming in as an opponent."

"I've seen some tape on Cesar Valenzuela. He's a long, lanky, tall fighter. He's about my height, but his arms are really long. He doesn't have much pop behind his shots," Garcia said. "I'm definitely going to be putting the pressure on him."