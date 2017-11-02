Welterweight world titleholder Jeff Horn will make his first defense against Gary Corcoran on Dec. 13 in a fight that will air live on ESPN, promoter Top Rank and the network announced Thursday.

The fight will take place at the Brisbane Convention Centre in Horn's Australian hometown, and will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in the United States beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET as part of Top Rank's long-term deal with the network.

Horn scored a controversial upset decision to dethrone Manny Pacquiao on July 2 (July 1 in the U.S.) before a crowd 51,052 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in the first main event of Top Rank's deal with ESPN.

"Jeff Horn not only produced the upset of the year in boxing, he also authored the story of the year, defeating Manny Pacquiao, under enormous pressure, in front of a record hometown crowd of over 51,000 fans," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, who promotes Pacquiao and co-promotes Horn. "Jeff wasn't just poised, he was prepared and powerful. Now Jeff faces his first test as world champion against Corcoran, and it should be a helluva battle considering both men love to fight coming forward."

Pacquiao, boxing's only eight-division world champion, nearly knocked out the 29-year-old Horn in the ninth round but couldn't put him away. Still, most thought Pacquiao, who had been bloodied by multiple cuts from accidental head-butts, was the clear winner. He wound up losing the fight and his 147-pound world title by shocking unanimous decision on scores of 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113.

Jeff Horn will defend his welterweight title against Gary Corcoran in December, with a potential rematch with Manny Pacquiao or a possible fight with unified champ Terence Crawford looming in 2018. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Pacquiao had the right to an immediate rematch and said he planned to fight Horn again in November, but he changed his mind because of a busy schedule with his duties in the Philippine Senate, Arum said. So Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) instead will defend his belt against Corcoran (17-1, 7 KOs), 26, who will be fighting outside of his home country of England for the first time.

Corcoran is untested and a reach as a world title challenger, but he has won two fights in a row since suffering an 11th-round knockout loss to Liam Williams for the British junior middleweight title in July 2016.

"With Horn versus Corcoran, ESPN is thrilled to add another marquee 'Top Rank on ESPN' match right after the historic [Vasyl] Lomachenko versus [Guillermo] Rigondeaux bout on Dec. 9," said Burke Magnus, ESPN's executive vice president of programming and scheduling. "Horn is a rising superstar in the world of boxing, and with the seminal ratings success of the Horn-Pacquiao fight, coupled with his performance in the ring that day, he has a large and growing fan base."

ESPN's live telecast of the Pacquiao-Horn averaged a 1.6 household rating and 2,812,000 viewers (peaking at 4.4 million), making it the highest-rated and most-watched boxing telecast on cable TV since 2006. It was also the highest-rated boxing telecast on ESPN's networks since 1995.

The Horn-Corcoran winner will be obligated to make his next defense against newly installed mandatory challenger Terence Crawford, the former undisputed junior welterweight world champion. Crawford is moving up in weight and recently gave up his four title belts after unifying them by third-round knockout of Julius Indongo on Aug. 19 on ESPN.

Arum said he plans to bring Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs), 30, of Omaha, Nebraska, with him to Horn-Corcoran and that Crawford would fight the winner, tentatively on March 10 on another "Top Rank on ESPN" event.