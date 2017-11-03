Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins has told ESPN they are looking at alternative fights for the WBO heavyweight champion after Eddie Hearn stated he has made no official offer for a unification bout with Anthony Joshua.

Parker (24-0, 18KOs) beat Hughie Fury in Manchester via a majority decision in his last fight and has since voiced his desire for a unification fight against WBA-IBF champion Joshua.

However, Higgins claims Hearn is "playing games" and is forcing Parker to look at potential other fights for the near future.

No offer has been made to Team Parker — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) November 2, 2017

"Sometimes it's not about the money, greed will kill it [a Joshua unification]," Higgins told ESPN. "We've got other options and we are closing in on them. Offers from China and Japan. There is potentially a lot more money in places like Russia.

"Povetkin was saying he wants to fight Parker in Russia in the middle of the year. Then there's Wilder, Whyte and even Lucas Browne which would be a good show in this part of the world. There are all sorts.

"Parker has got a genuine title and he's got a voluntary but we will just take the Joshua fight because we reckon we will beat him. That's why Hearn and Joshua are trying to avoid the fight by being stupid about the money.

"The fight makes more money and would sell 100,000 tickets at Wembley. The fans would be captured by the fact it's a unification bout in England but Hearn is killing it by suggesting 20 percent and not respecting the other side."

Joshua (20-0, 20KOs) beat Carlos Takam in his last fight infront of 78,000 people at the Principality Stadium.