British heavyweight Dereck Chisora couldn't reclaim the European title he held back in 2013 after a majority points loss to German Agit Kabayel in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Chisora (27-8, 19 KOs) was the experienced fighter but struggled to cope with Kabayel's movement throughout the 12 rounds as the fight went to the judges.

Two judges scored it 115-113 and 115-114 in favour of Kabayel, while the third scored the fight a 114-114 draw.

Kabayel remains undefeated in 17 professional bouts as both Tyson Fury and Carlos Takam watched on ringside.

Earlier in the night, Britain bantamweight Jamie McDonnell retained his WBA title after his rematch with Liborio Solis was stopped in the third round after a clash of heads.

The fight was declared a no-contest as it didn't reach the end of the fourth round, with McDonnell left covered in blood after a deep cut above the eye.

Fellow Briton Scott Quigg put himself within a chance of a world title fight next year after a sixth round stoppage victory over Ukraine's Oleg Yefimovich.

It was the first time Yefimovich had been stopped in his career.