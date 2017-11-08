Deontay Wilder has laid down the gauntlet to Anthony Joshua insisting he will dethrone the IBF and WBA champion if he is up for the challenge of facing him in 2018.

Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) remained undefeated after his 10th round KO of Carlos Takam in October, with Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs) claiming a first-round knockout over Bermane Stiverne last weekend.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said after the Takam bout that he wanted his prize fighter to box three times in 2018, and mentioned Wilder and Joseph Parker among the possible challengers.

Wilder called out Hearn and Joshua on social media Tuesday, insisting he would be heavyweight champion of the world, if Joshua will accept the fight.

"Anthony Joshua, you know I am coming for you," said Wilder who wants the fight to happen next year.

No more talking. No more excuses. #WilderJoshua #IWILLDethroneYou #TheRealestChampionInTheBusiness #BombZquad #Unification @anthony_joshua A post shared by Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber) on Nov 7, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

He added: "So either fight or shut up. Your promoter that talks so much, he says you will knock me out in three rounds. Let's see it. Unless you are going against your promoter now. I am ready to dethrone you. I will be heavyweight champion of the world. I will defeat you. Are you up for the challenge?"