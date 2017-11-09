Anthony Joshua has called out heavyweight rivals Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in a stunning outburst on Twitter.

Fury came in for the most criticism from Joshua, with the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion being told to "get fit you fat f---".

Fury has not boxed since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, but he has been talking up a potential comeback for 2018 -- with Joshua being his desired opponent.

@anthonyfjoshua/Twitter

Joshua, fresh from his 10th round TKO of Carlos Takam in Cardiff last month, is aiming to unify the heavyweight division in 2018 -- and the IBF and WBA champion's promoter, Eddie Hearn, is reportedly meeting with Wilder's representatives in New York to discuss a potential fight.

On Wednesday, Wilder told Sky Sports: "Everybody wants Wilder vs Joshua right now, why wait? Anything could happen to either of us, that's life. You'll make the people miss out on the biggest fight in the world.

"Anything I say, the response is from Eddie Hearn, not Joshua. My message is to Joshua: I am ready.

"Eddie is scared of this fight. He wanted me to fight Dillian Whyte instead of Joshua. I would have no problem fighting a peasant like Dillian Whyte but I want Joshua at the other end of the bridge, when I cross it."

But Joshua dismissed Wilder's claims, stating that he is yet to receive an offer from the American fighter's camp.

A little word on the @BronzeBomber fight. Ready & waiting for the offer 👉🏾 https://t.co/9dt7N5MwaS — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) November 9, 2017

Joseph Parker is also targeting a fight with Joshua, and he too was on the end of a barb from the Brit. Parker's promoter David Higgins told ESPN that the offer that had come from Joshua's camp was an 'insult', but Joshua suggested that he was still waiting for an offer from the New Zealander.

.@joeboxerparker Sips tea, continues to read tweets & refreshes email.. Still No Offer pic.twitter.com/micG0WdtuA — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) November 9, 2017

Parker and Wilder both claim that Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) has been dodging them, but the IBF and WBA champion states that he has not received any offers from the pair.

The outburst is extremely out of character for Joshua, who is not known for badmouthing other fighters.