Note: Results are through Nov. 14

1. GENNADY GOLOVKIN RECORD: 37-0-1, 33 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: D (MD12) Canelo Alvarez, Sept. 16

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. VASYL LOMACHENKO RECORD: 9-1, 7 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Miguel Marriaga, Aug. 5

NEXT FIGHT: Guillermo Rigondeaux, Dec. 9

3. TERENCE CRAWFORD RECORD: 32-0, 23 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight

LAST FIGHT: W (KO3) Julius Indongo, Aug. 19

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

4. CANELO ALVAREZ RECORD: 49-1-2, 34 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight

LAST FIGHT: D (MD12) Gennady Golovkin, Sept. 16

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

5. KEITH THURMAN RECORD: 28-0, 22 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (unified titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (SD12) Danny Garcia, March 4

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

6. ERROL SPENCE JR. RECORD: 22-0, 19 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO11) Kell Brook, May 27

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

7. GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX RECORD: 17-0, 11 KOs

DIVISION: Junior featherweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: No decision, Moises Flores, June 17

NEXT FIGHT: Vasyl Lomachenko, Dec. 9

8. MIKEY GARCIA RECORD: 37-0, 30 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Adrien Broner, July 29

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

9. SERGEY KOVALEV RECORD: 30-2-1, 26 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight

LAST FIGHT: L (TKO8) Andre Ward, June 17

NEXT FIGHT: Vyacheslav Shabranskyy, Nov. 25

10. NAOYA INOUE RECORD: 14-0, 12 KOs

DIVISION: Junior bantamweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO6) Antonio Nieves, Sept. 9

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Teddy Atlas, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson, Nigel Collins, Charles Moynihan, Claudia Trejos, Joe Cortez and Salvador Rodriguez

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest ranking, and then with the most votes at that ranking.

ESPN Experts' Poll Name 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Total Golovkin 7 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 93 Lomachenko 2 3 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 85 Crawford 1 4 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 84 Alvarez 0 2 1 4 1 0 1 1 0 0 67 Thurman 0 0 1 1 3 1 1 0 0 1 43 Spence 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 3 0 29 Rigondeaux 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 1 0 25 Garcia 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 Kovalev 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 0 1 21 Inoue 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 15

Others receiving votes: Deontay Wilder (14), Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (13), Anthony Joshua (13), Oscar Valdez (8), Manny Pacquiao (6), Leo Santa Cruz (4), Daniel Jacobs (3), Juan Francisco Estrada (2), Danny Garcia (1)