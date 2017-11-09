For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.
Note: Results are through Nov. 14
THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Teddy Atlas, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson, Nigel Collins, Charles Moynihan, Claudia Trejos, Joe Cortez and Salvador Rodriguez
The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest ranking, and then with the most votes at that ranking.
Others receiving votes: Deontay Wilder (14), Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (13), Anthony Joshua (13), Oscar Valdez (8), Manny Pacquiao (6), Leo Santa Cruz (4), Daniel Jacobs (3), Juan Francisco Estrada (2), Danny Garcia (1)