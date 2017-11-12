In his first fight since losing a controversial 12-round decision to middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on March 18, Brooklyn's Daniel Jacobs won a unanimous decision over Luis Arias at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old Jacobs (33-2, 29 KOs) won by scores of 118-109, 120-107 and 119-108 but couldn't stop the relatively inexperienced Arias (18-1, 9 KOs), who had never fought a world-class opponent. Milwaukee native Arias, 27, lasted the distance by using lateral movement and clinching whenever Jacobs landed a hard punch.

Punch stats Punches Jacobs Arias Landed 184 88 Thrown 581 318 Percent 32% 28% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

Jacobs' superior boxing skills were evident throughout the fight, but Arias stubbornly refused to fold.

Undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight Jarrel "Big Baby" Miller tallied a ninth-round TKO of Poland's Mariusz Wach in a scheduled 12-rounder.

The 29-year-old Miller (20-0-1, 18 KOs) wore down Wach (33-3, 17 KOs) with a steady attack, landing looping hooks with both hands. Wach tried to stem Miller's advance with jabs and occasional right hands but didn't have the punching power to stem the volley of punches from "Big Baby."

Punch stats Punches Miller Wach Landed 204 95 Thrown 620 328 Percent 33% 29% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

Wach, 37, was also hampered by an injured right hand suffered early in the fight. With the Polish fighter helplessly behind on points and boxing one-handed, referee David Fields stopped the fight at 1:02 of the ninth.

Long Island power puncher Cletus "The Hebrew Hammer" Seldin stopped Mexico's Roberto Ortiz at the 2:43 mark of the third round of a scheduled 10-round junior welterweight bout.

The 31-year-old Seldin (21-0, 17 KOs) knocked down Ortiz (35-2-1, 26 KOs) twice in the first round. The one-sided beating continued in the second, when Seldin opened a cut over Ortiz's left eye with an overhand right.

The ringside doctor checked Ortiz between the second and third rounds but allowed the fight to continue.

Seldin attacked again in the third, and after being clipped by an elbow, Ortiz fell to the canvas, his face a mask of blood. The doctor examined Ortiz again and advised the ref to stop the fight.