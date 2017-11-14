Katie Taylor will make the first defence of her WBA lightweight title against Jessica McCaskill at London's York Hall on Dec. 13.

The 31-year-old from Ireland impressed in beating Argentina's Anahi Sanchez to the title on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's defeat of Carlos Takam at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff last month.

McCaskill, 33 and from Chicago, will fight outside of America for the first time on a bill that comes just four days before the rematch between David Haye and Tony Bellew at The O2 Arena.

"This is only the start of things for me," said Taylor. "I want all the belts and the biggest possible fights over the next few years."

"I want to be known as the number one in America and of course the world title is definitely the goal," McCaskill said.