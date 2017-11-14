James DeGale will make a fourth defence of his IBF world super-middleweight title against American Caleb Truax on Dec. 9 with Lee Selby also defending his IBF strap on the same card.

DeGale (23-1-1, 14 KOs) faces American Truax at London's Copper Box Arena in in his first world title defence on home soil in England after last boxing to a points draw with Sweden's U.S.-based Badou Jack in Brooklyn on Jan. 14.

Truax (28-3-2, 18 KOs), 34, from Minnesota, is ranked No 15 by the IBF and was stopped by fellow American Daniel Jacobs for the WBA middleweight belt in April 2015 in a previous world title shot.

"Truax is a good solid fighter with a top pedigree," said DeGale. "He's been in with some quality opponents like Daniel Jacobs, Jermain Taylor and Andre Dirrell.

"He'll be fighting away from home so he's going to bring it on and try to take my world title, but I'm the best super-middleweight in the world and I'm going into the ring full of confidence and 100 percent fit.

"I've not boxed in London for a few years so I can't wait to make my return to the ring and soak up the atmosphere from the crowd and put on great show for the fans."

DeGale, 31, unanimously out-pointed Andre Dirrell in Boston for the IBF belt in May 2015 and has since made defences in Quebec, Washington and Brooklyn.

Next month will be the 2008 Olympic gold medallist's first appearance in England in over three years and his first in his native London since May 2014.

Also on the same card is Lee Selby who will make his fourth defence of his IBF featherweight title.

Selby, who beat Jonathan Victor Barros last time out via uniamous decision, takes on undefeated Mexican Eduardio Ramirez (20-0-3, 7 KOs).