Junior featherweight contender Cesar Juarez was supposed to challenge world titleholder Jessie Magdaleno this past Saturday on the Top Rank ESPN card in Fresno, California. Instead, Juarez is headed to Africa for an interim title fight.

Juarez (20-5, 15 KOs), 26, of Mexico, and Isaac Dogboe (17-0, 11 KOs), 23, will square off for a vacant interim world title on Jan. 6 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Dogboe's hometown of Accra, Ghana.

Sean Gibbons, Juarez's manager, told ESPN on Wednesday that Juarez promoter Zanfer Promotions and Rising Star Africa Promotions, which promotes Dogboe, made a deal for the bout and avoided a purse bid.

Juarez was originally supposed to challenge 122-pound titleholder Magdaleno on the Jose Ramirez-Mike Reed card at the Save Mart Center in Fresno. However, Magdaleno pulled out of the fight in early October, saying he had suffered a wrist injury in training. So the WBO sanctioned an interim world title bout, with Las Vegas' Magdaleno (25-0, 18 KOs) obligated to face the Juarez-Dogboe winner upon his return.

"So we're going to Ghana in Africa," Gibbons said. "I'm not concerned about Dogboe. I think Juarez has more heart and more determination and is a better fighter. I'm more concerned with the judging than the fight, and being in a country we've never been to. Dogboe is a nice fighter but he's never been under the kind of stress Cesar Juarez will bring to the table.

"Are we happy to go to Ghana though? Not really. We'd rather have been in Fresno to fight Magdaleno like we were supposed to, like we signed to do. But it didn't happen so we'll be on our way to Africa."