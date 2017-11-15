Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins has told ESPN that the WBO heavyweight champion will not be fighting Anthony Joshua in 2018.

Higgins, who has previously urged Eddie Hearn to "stop playing games" with regards to a potential unification clash between the duo, stated he is now looking at alternative fights for Parker after receiving a "very low" offer from Hearn.

"Our position at the moment is that it's not," Higgins told ESPN when asked if Parker vs. Joshua will happen in 2018. "The offer was very low.

"We've got other options which are more money and we are in the process of looking at them.

"We're getting higher offers to fight people in other parts of the world.

"We are in a point now where we think Joshua won't be next and that we will have to ride it out until common sense prevails." Nick Potts/AP

While the New Zealand-based promoter wasn't prepared to disclose the exact offer received by Hearn, he stated that Joshua appears to want all the pay-per-view and ticket sales.

"Our business when we put fights together, like when we put together the Jeff Horn vs. Manny Pacquiao fight, is to secure government and city investment," Higgins added. "Similar to a fight like Parker vs. Joshua as it will bring in tens of thousands of fans and lots of visitors.

"The number that Eddie Hearn offered us is less than what we have secured from city and governments for previous boxing events.

"Assuming you would get city and government on board, effectively Joshua is trying to take all of the gate, all the pay-per-view and all the sponsorship and pay us less than the city investment value. We think 60-40 [split in favour of Joshua] is our bottom line.

"We will cop some criticism for taking a firm stance but morally we believe it's right and fair to have a 60-40 split."

Parker hasn't fought since his majority points victory over Hughie Fury on Sept. 23.