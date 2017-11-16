Ferdie Pacheco, the former cornerman and doctor for legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, died Thursday at the age of 89, his daughter announced on Facebook.

"It's with a heavy heart that I have to announce to the world the passing of my wonderful Dad, Ferdie Pacheco," Tina Louise Pacheco wrote. "He was a pharmacist, a doctor, a boxing commentator, a painter and a writer. But to me he was just Papa. It's a heartbreak to lose a parent, but I know he'll always be with me."

Along with mentoring Ali in the ring, Pacheco served as Ali's doctor for more than 15 years and was a longtime friend of the former heavyweight champion.

The partnership earned Pacheco the nickname "The Fight Doctor" before he quit as Ali continued his boxing career in the 1970s against Pacheco's advice.

Pacheco also worked as a boxing analyst, winning two Emmy Awards over tenures with networks including Showtime, NBC and Univision.