It was a night of quick knockouts at the Poliform Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico. All three televised bouts ended early, as a trio of up-and-comers feasted on easy opposition.

In the main event, Jose "Chiquiro" Martinez knocked out Jesus Martinez in the fourth round of a scheduled 10-round junior bantamweight bout.

The card was originally scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico but was moved to Mexico due to the damage caused by Hurricane Maria. Jose Martinez dedicated the fight to his fellow Puerto Ricans in the hope that it would raise their spirits at a difficult time.

Jose Martinez, 25, was in charge from the start, landing crisp, accurate blow with both hands. He repeatedly caught Jesus Martinez (23-3, 11 KOs) with counters as the 35-year-old Colombian lunged in trying to land his own punches.

In the third round, Jose Martinez (20-0-1, 13 KOs) knocked down Jesus Martinez with a wicked left hook to the body. He beat the count but went down again in the fourth from another body shot and was counted out 19 seconds into the round.

In the welterweight co-feature, undefeated Alexis Rocha, 20, knocked out Colombia's Pascal Salgado, 33, at the 1:46 mark of the opening round of a scheduled 8-rounder.

Midway into the first round, Rocha, of Santa Ana, California, ducked under a right hand from Salgado and countered with a left hook to the liver. Salgado (12-8, 8 KOs) crumpled to the canvas in agony and was counted out. The quick victory raised Rocha's record to 10-0 with seven KOs.

In the TV opener, teenage knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. stopped Evandro Cavaheiro 21 seconds into the first round of a scheduled 8-round junior welterweight bout. It was Ortiz's ninth consecutive knockout win in as many pro bouts.

Soon after the opening bell, Ortiz, of Dallas, connected with a right hand to the head, and Cavaheiro, 34, collapsed to the floor. At first, the referee indicated the blow had landed on the back of the head, which is a foul.

But after the ringside doctor ruled Cavaheiro, of Santa Catarina, Brazil, unfit to continue. The commission reviewed video of the fight, and it showed that Cavaheiro (9-4, 5 KOs) lowered his head in an effort to duck the punch, which actually landed near the ear. Therefore, Ortiz, 19, was awarded a knockout victory.