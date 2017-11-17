WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has shown off his football skills alongside Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro, nailing a crossbar challenge from 40 yards.

Joshua is on an extended break in Dubai having made a successful title defence over Carlos Takam in Cardiff on Oct. 28.

The 28-year-old posted a video on his Instagram story of him hitting the top of the goal frame with a caption that read: "Should have stuck to football! Boxing has to [sic] many idiots in it."

play 0:29 Watch: Anthony Joshua's crossbar challenge Anthony Joshua met Fabio Cannavaro whilst in Dubai and took part in an impromptu crossbar challenge.

Plenty of attention has been made to who Joshua will fight next with WBC champion Deontay Wilder slated as a potential opponent in 2018.

Wilder told ESPN on Wednesday that he will be the man to "end Joshua's career" in an explosive rant on Sports Nation.

Joseph Parker -- who holds the WBO belt -- remains another option.