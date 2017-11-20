Steve Bunce believes Tyson Fury is serious this time about making his comeback, and believes the heavyweight could be back in the ring as early as May. (2:01)

Tyson Fury has called out Tony Bellew after it was announced that Bellew's fight with David Haye would be postponed.

In a video on Instagram, Fury asserted "I'll be ready, willing and waiting to fight Tony Bellew May 5th, O2 Arena London."

Fury continued "If you want to fight a real man, the best heavyweight in the world; the heavyweight that beat everyone else, the heavyweight that has never lost a fight, the real heavyweight champion of the world, I am ready and waiting.

"It will be no contest. One uppercut will seal the job."

Earlier in the day, Fury called out 10 potential rivals including heavyweight title holders Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker as he continues to eye up a return to the ring.

Fury (25-0, 18 KOs) has been out action since beating Wladimir Klitschko nearly two years ago, but the former IBF, WBO and WBA titleholder has been talking up a comeback in 2018.

Fury's hit list comes weeks after Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) targeted the Briton on social media, telling Fury to "get fit you fat f---," with the current IBF and WBA champion also stating that he would still fight Fury even if his rival was 40 stone.

Fury, 29, has previously compared a potential bout between himself and Anthony Joshua to Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' with George Foreman.

Also featuring in Fury's list were fellow Brit Dereck Chisora, whom Fury beat in 2014, as well as Samuel Peter and Chris Arreola as he targets three fights for next year.

My comeback hit list let's get this party started.😎😎😎🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Nov 19, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

Fury also picked out Shannon Briggs, 45, in a separate post, calling the two-time champion "granddad" and adding that he was going to "smash his teeth in."

Briggs later responded, stating that he wanted to take on Fury in April 2018.

Fury has been ramping up sparing in the last few weeks, posting videos of his sparring sessions on Instagram.