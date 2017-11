Australia's Wade Ormsby won his first European Tour title at the 264th attempt after a nerve-wracking finish to the Hong Kong Open.

Ormsby carded a final round of 68 at Fanling to finish 11-under-par, a shot ahead of Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sweden's Alexander Bjork and the American pair of Julian Suri and Paul Peterson.

The tournament looked to be heading to a play-off when Ormsby three-putted the 18th to leave Cabrera Bello needing to par the same hole to force extra holes.

However, Cabrera Bello then found a greenside bunker with his approach and failed to get up and down, leaving world number 319 Ormsby to claim the second win of his professional career.

European number one Tommy Fleetwood finished alone in sixth after a closing 69 made up of 16 pars and a solitary birdie on the 17th, with four-time winner Miguel Angel Jimenez a shot further back after a brilliant 63.

India's SSP Chawrasia, who began the day with a one-shot lead in pursuit of a wire-to-wire victory and was three ahead after eight holes, finished alongside Jimenez after a triple bogey on the ninth and four bogeys in five holes on the back nine.