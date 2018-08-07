Who is the world's best fighter, regardless of weight class? Check out ESPN's latest top 10.

Note: Results are through August 8.

1. VASILIY LOMACHENKO RECORD: 11-1, 9 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO10) Jorge Linares, May 12

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. TERENCE CRAWFORD RECORD: 33-0, 24 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO9) Jeff Horn, June 9

NEXT FIGHT: Oct. 13 vs. TBA

3. GENNADY GOLOVKIN RECORD: 38-0-1, 34 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO2) Vanes Martirosyan, May 5

NEXT FIGHT: Sept. 15 vs. Canelo Alvarez

4. MIKEY GARCIA RECORD: 39-0, 30 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight (unified titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Robert Easter Jr., July 28

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

5. ERROL SPENCE JR. RECORD: 24-0, 21 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO1) Carlos Ocampo, June 16

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

6. NAOYA INOUE RECORD: 16-0, 14 KOs

DIVISION: Bantamweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO1) Jamie McDonnell, May 25

NEXT FIGHT: TBA vs. Juan Carlos Payano

7. SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI RECORD: 45-4-1, 40 KOs

DIVISION: Junior bantamweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO1) Young Gil Bae, July 21

NEXT FIGHT: Oct. 6 vs. Iran Diaz

8. OLEKSANDR USYK RECORD: 15-0, 11 KOs

DIVISION: Cruiserweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD) Murat Gassiev, July 21

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

9. ANTHONY JOSHUA RECORD: 21-0, 20 KOs

DIVISION: Heavyweight (unified titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Joseph Parker, March 31

NEXT FIGHT: Sept. 22 vs. Alexander Povetkin

10. DEONTAY WILDER RECORD: 40-0, 39 KOs

DIVISION: Heavyweight (titlist)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO10) Luis Ortiz, March 3

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Teddy Atlas, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson, Nigel Collins, Joe Cortez, Charles Moynihan, Claudia Trejos and Salvador Rodriguez

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest ranking, and then with the most votes at that ranking.

How our writers voted Pos. Atlas Collins Moynihan Pilatti Parkinson Rafael Raskin Rodriguez Trejos Cortez 1 V. Lomachenko V. Lomachenko G. Golovkin V. Lomachenko V. Lomachenko V. Lomachenko V. Lomachenko V. Lomachenko T. Crawford V. Lomachenko 2 T. Crawford G. Golovkin V. Lomachenko T. Crawford G. Golovkin G. Golovkin T. Crawford T. Crawford M. Garcia T. Crawford 3 E. Spence Jr. T Crawford T. Crawford G. Golovkin T. Crawford T. Crawford G. Golovkin G. Golovkin V. Lomachenko G. Golovkin 4 M. Garcia N. Inoue E. Spence Jr. E. Spence Jr. M. Garcia E. Spence Jr. S. Sor Rungvisai M. Garcia G. Golovkin M. Garcia 5 G. Golovkin S. Sor Rungvisai M. Garcia O. Valdez O. Usyk M. Garcia N. Inoue A. Joshua D. Wilder E. Spence Jr. 6 N. Inoue E. Spence Jr. D. Wilder N. Inoue E. Spence Jr. O. Usyk E. Spence Jr. E. Spence Jr. E. Spence Jr. N. Inoue 7 O. Usyk M.Garcia O. Valdez M. Garcia S. Sor Rungvisai S. Sor Rungvisai M. Garcia N. Inoue A. Joshua S. Sor Rungvisai 8 E. Alvarez D. Nietes A. Joshua O. Usyk A. Joshua N. Inoue O. Usyk O. Usyk S. Sor Rungvisai D. Wilder 9 Jermell Charlo L. Santa Cruz N. Inoue S. Sor Rungvisai L. Santa Cruz M. Pacquiao J.F. Estrada D. Wilder O. Valdez A. Joshua 10 Jermall Charlo I. Dogboe L. Santa Cruz D. Wilder N. Inoue L. Santa Cruz L. Santa Cruz S. Sor Rungvisai N. Inoue M. Pacquiao

Others receiving votes: Oscar Valdez (13), Leo Santa Cruz (6), Jermell Charlo (4), Donnie Nietes (4), Eleider Alvarez (3), Manny Pazcquiao (3), Juan Francisco Estrada (2), Jermall Charlo (1), Isaac Dogboe (1).