The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have traded quarterback Johnny Manziel to the Montreal Alouettes, the teams announced Sunday.

Manziel, offensive tackle Tony Washington and offensive lineman Landon Rice were sent to Montreal in exchange for defensive end Jamaal Westerman, wide receiver Chris Williams and first-round picks in 2020 and 2022.

"We have acquired an exceptional quarterback with undeniable talent," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement. "With his great mobility, his athletic abilities and his instinct we believe that he will have a positive impact on our offence."

Manziel, 25, never saw the field with Hamilton, which has been led by quarterback Jeremiah Masoli. Masoli tied a CFL record with nine straight 300-yard passing games before the team's Week 5 bye.

Alouettes struggling on offense Can Johnny Manziel improve the Montreal Alouettes' offense? Well, it can't get much worse. Stat No. CFL Rank* Points 69 Last Pass yds 1,122 7th Rush yds 281 Last TO 13 T-Last *Out of 9 teams

Manziel will be reunited with Alouettes coach Mike Sherman, who recruited him to Texas A&M in 2011, when Sherman was head coach of the Aggies. Manziel redshirted in 2011 and went on to win the Heisman Trophy the following season under new coach Kevin Sumlin.

"This is a move both Kavis Reed and I felt we needed to make at this time," Sherman, the first-year Alouettes coach and former head coach of the Packers, told the Montreal Gazette. "Neither one of us believes in the status quo and felt we needed to shake things up. Johnny is someone we believe can elevate one of the most important positions on our team.

"I look forward to reuniting with Johnny again and working with him."

In Montreal, Manziel will battle for the quarterback job with Drew Willy, Jeff Mathews and Matt Shiltz, all of whom have been tested by Montreal, which is 1-4 and in last place in the CFL's four-team East Division.

Manziel will try to improve an offense that ranks last in the league in points scored and rushing yards, is tied for last in turnovers and is seventh of nine teams in passing yards.