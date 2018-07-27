Montreal Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman describes why he didn't want to completely rule Johnny Manziel out of playing on Thursday. (0:51)

MONTREAL -- Johnny Manziel did not play Thursday night in his first game since the Montreal Alouettes acquired him in a blockbuster trade, another reminder of the long adjustment he faced after signing a CFL contract this spring.

The local crowd at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium began chanting for Manziel in the first half as the Alouettes lost an early lead to the Edmonton Eskimos. As the game got out of hand in the second half, fans booed struggling starter Vernon Adams.

Johnny Manziel warmed up with the Montreal Alouettes prior to Thursday's CFL game against the Edmonton Eskimos, but never saw action as the Alouettes fell, 44-23. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

But Montreal coach Mike Sherman refused to make a change in a 44-23 loss.

Sherman said afterward there was only a 20 percent chance of Manziel playing on Thursday, which he conveyed to the quarterback prior to the game. Sherman said he didn't want to throw Manziel into the game with such limited practice time.

Sherman wouldn't say if he was leaning toward starting Manziel against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 3, saying he doesn't make emotional decisions right after a game.

Adams finished 14-for-27 for 217 yards and one interception.

Manziel didn't speak with reporters after the game and Adams wasn't interested in discussing Manziel, either.

"I'm not answering no questions about Johnny Manziel," Adams said. "I'm answering questions about myself. Don't ask me questions about Johnny Manziel."

Manziel had only two days of practice in Montreal after Sunday's trade from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Sherman said one of those was a light session in which Manziel didn't get many reps. An Alouettes source said that Manziel was given a package of plays in preparation for Thursday night's game but he in no way knew the entire play book.

Sherman said Monday that Manziel wasn't acquired "to have him sit on the bench" but stopped short of guaranteeing he would play Thursday. Manziel, meanwhile, reiterated that he knew his road to success in the CFL would take longer than many expected.

"I've tempered my expectations to not reach too high," he said this week. "I want to come in and I want to play solid football. That's what I want to do. I realize there are going to be some growing pains to get there, because it is a process. I have been away from the game a little bit. I'm excited to get some reps, and I know I'm going to be putting in the time that I need to off the field to expedite that process."

Montreal's next game is on Aug. 3, when the Tiger-Cats visit Montreal.