Johnny Manziel takes off and approaches the goal line, but fumbles after a high hit and an offensive lineman jumps on the ball for a touchdown. (1:07)

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Johnny Manziel eliminated the interceptions but couldn't generate enough offense for the Montreal Alouettes in a 24-17 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday night.

After throwing four first-half interceptions last week in his Montreal debut, Manziel was 16-of-26 for 168 yards without an interception. He also ran three times for 36 yards, with his fumble at the goal line recovered for a third-quarter touchdown by center Kristian Matte.

Ottawa broke a tie with 15 seconds left on William Powell's 10-yard touchdown run.

Montreal is 1-7 this season and has won just once in 19 games going back a year.

The Alouettes acquired Manziel from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats three weeks ago. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at Texas A&M, played in two exhibition games for Hamilton, but couldn't get on the field behind starter Jeremiah Masoli in the regular season. Montreal's 50-11 home loss to Hamilton last week was his first regular-season action since December 2015 with the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

Trevor Harris was 44-of-54 for 487 yards and a touchdown for the East-leading Redblacks (5-3). He threw a second-quarter interception Chris Ackie returned for a touchdown.

Powell had 17 carries for 104 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards.