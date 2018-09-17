        <
          Johnny Manziel to start at QB for Alouettes on Friday

          4:03 PM ET
          Kevin Seifert
            • ESPN.com national NFL writer
            • ESPN.com NFC North reporter, 2008-2013
            • Covered Vikings for Minneapolis Star Tribune, 1999-2008
          Quarterback Johnny Manziel is returning to the Montreal Alouettes' starting lineup after missing more than a month because of a concussion and flu-like symptoms.

          Manziel will start Friday night against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Alouettes coach Mike Sherman told reporters Monday. That gives Manziel six regular-season games to salvage what he hoped would be a comeback season following two years of substance abuse and mental health issues.

          Manziel began the season as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' backup but was traded July 22 to Montreal. He threw four interceptions and was benched in his Aug. 3 debut, and then suffered the concussion at the end of a scramble during his next start Aug. 11.

          Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and a 2014 first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, is under a two-year exclusive CFL contract that binds him to the league through the end of its 2019 season.

