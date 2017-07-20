Insider

With the college football season drawing closer by the day, we're already busy thinking about the biggest matchups that epitomize what makes the sport an important part of our fall schedules.

The fine folks over at South Point in Las Vegas have been kind enough to post lines on 66 marquee games from Sept. 9 through the end of the year to add to our anticipation of the season ahead.

I've examined these numbers and will give you my five best selections. These selections factor in not only who I think will win the game, but also some games that should provide nice value by the time the game rolls around.

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Oregon Ducks (-4)

Saturday, Sept. 16