          Against-the-spread picks for five marquee college football matchups

          When Lamar Jackson and Louisville meet the Florida State Seminoles this fall, which team should you back? Jim Owens/Icon Sportswire
          9:23 AM ET
          • Phil SteeleESPN Staff Writer
            • ESPN Insider college football contributor
            • Has published his annual college football preview magazine for the past 18 years

          With the college football season drawing closer by the day, we're already busy thinking about the biggest matchups that epitomize what makes the sport an important part of our fall schedules.

          The fine folks over at South Point in Las Vegas have been kind enough to post lines on 66 marquee games from Sept. 9 through the end of the year to add to our anticipation of the season ahead.

          I've examined these numbers and will give you my five best selections. These selections factor in not only who I think will win the game, but also some games that should provide nice value by the time the game rolls around.

          Wyoming Cowboys vs. Oregon Ducks (-4)
          Saturday, Sept. 16

