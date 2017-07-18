        <
          Best early CFB over/under bets

          Mark Richt and the Hurricanes return plenty of talented players, but will they win enough games to top their season-win-total line? Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire
          10:00 AM ET
          • Phil SteeleESPN Staff Writer
            • ESPN Insider college football contributor
            • Has published his annual college football preview magazine for the past 18 years

          College football season win totals are a good way to gauge expectations for teams while also finding opportunities for betting value.

          In 2015, I gave out eight season win totals and those selections went 5-2, with one "no bet." Last season, I had eight more selections and those selections went 5-2-1.

          To get a head start on your research for the 2017 season, here are my top eight over/under plays for this summer.

          Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, as of July 18 (unless noted).

          Miami Hurricanes (over/under: 9)

          I've correctly picked the Hurricanes each of the past two seasons, and they look to be

