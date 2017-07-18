Best early CFB over/under bets

Insider

College football season win totals are a good way to gauge expectations for teams while also finding opportunities for betting value.

In 2015, I gave out eight season win totals and those selections went 5-2, with one "no bet." Last season, I had eight more selections and those selections went 5-2-1.

To get a head start on your research for the 2017 season, here are my top eight over/under plays for this summer.

Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, as of July 18 (unless noted).

Miami Hurricanes (over/under: 9)

I've correctly picked the Hurricanes each of the past two seasons, and they look to be