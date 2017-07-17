        <
        >
          Insider

          Top early 2017 college football national title bets

          Can Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers win another title this season? Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
          10:10 AM ET
          • Phil SteeleESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN Insider college football contributor
            • Has published his annual college football preview magazine for the past 18 years

          The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2 odds) have the best odds to win next year's College Football Playoff, but the betting field is wide-open.

          Below are eight value picks that have favorable odds to win the 2017 title, all of which have odds worse than 10-1.

          Odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of July 17.

          Penn State Nittany Lions (20-1)

          No one expected Penn State to win the Big Ten title last season, but the Nittany Lions certainly looked more confident after their upset over Ohio State.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.