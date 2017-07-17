The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2 odds) have the best odds to win next year's College Football Playoff, but the betting field is wide-open.
Below are eight value picks that have favorable odds to win the 2017 title, all of which have odds worse than 10-1.
Odds courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of July 17.
Penn State Nittany Lions (20-1)
No one expected Penn State to win the Big Ten title last season, but the Nittany Lions certainly looked more confident after their upset over Ohio State.