        <
        >
          Insider

          Best value bets to win the Heisman

          Bryce Love, who averaged 7 yards per carry as a sophomore in 2016, will be tasked with helping Stanford replace Christian McCaffrey. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
          Jul 18, 2017
          • Phil SteeleESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN Insider college football contributor
            • Has published his annual college football preview magazine for the past 18 years

          In April I gave out my picks for the best value selections to win the Heisman Trophy. I also mentioned how the players with the best stats from last year are actually not only competing against the rest of the field, but must top their stats from last season as well.

          It's now July and William Hill has updated odds to win the Heisman and added some new names. I still like all the players I previously mentioned, but here are a few others to look at for 2017. They all have long odds with lots of value.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.