Best value bets to win the Heisman

Insider

In April I gave out my picks for the best value selections to win the Heisman Trophy. I also mentioned how the players with the best stats from last year are actually not only competing against the rest of the field, but must top their stats from last season as well.

It's now July and William Hill has updated odds to win the Heisman and added some new names. I still like all the players I previously mentioned, but here are a few others to look at for 2017. They all have long odds with lots of value.