How to bet Kansas City-New England

ESPN Chalk's NFL Vegas experts (Phil Steele, Warren Sharp and Erin Rynning) are here to provide analysis and best bets for the very first game of the season, a Thursday night showdown between Kansas City and New England. John Parolin of ESPN Stats and Info breaks down the best prop bets.
Gennady Golovkin on Canelo Alvarez fight: 'I have been ready for years'
2hRamona Shelburne
How realignment knocked Notre Dame off its pedestal
2hIvan Maisel
Oklahoma, Ohio State look to answer early playoff questions
37mHeather Dinich
Mercury's Griner, Mystics' Delle Donne dominate first round
7hMechelle Voepel
The evolution of Vin Baker, counterfeit Yeezys and the next tennis generation
1dMike Vorkunov for REDEF
Insider