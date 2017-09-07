        <
        >
          Insider

          How to bet Kansas City-New England

          Ethan Miller/Getty Images
          8:23 AM ET
          • NFL Vegas ExpertsSpecial to ESPN.com
            Close
            • ESPN Chalk's pro football experts gather to give betting advice

          ESPN Chalk's NFL Vegas experts (Phil Steele, Warren Sharp and Erin Rynning) are here to provide analysis and best bets for the very first game of the season, a Thursday night showdown between Kansas City and New England. John Parolin of ESPN Stats and Info breaks down the best prop bets.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.