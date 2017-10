Insider

Congratulations hockey fans, you made it through the long summer offseason. As the season begins Wednesday, now is the time to place value bets for the upcoming season. Here is a look as some of the best bets for the 2017-18 NHL season.

Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, as of Oct. 2.

Stanley Cup

Pittsburgh Penguins (7-1): It is to no one's surprise that the Penguins enter the 2017-18 season as the Stanley Cup favorite, fresh off of back-to-back titles. They are probably