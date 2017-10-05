Insider

The nerds won... again. Despite making inroads in front-office decisions like roster construction, player evaluation and the concept of paying for "present skills and not past results," when it came to in-game decisions made in the dugout, the sabermetric set often lost out to "real baseball men."

On Tuesday night, however, Joe Girardi adopted the #bullpenning strategy that many analytic types, emphatically led by MLB TV's Brian Kenny earlier this week, implored him to implement. New York relievers got 26 of the team's 27 outs and, as a result, now find themselves matched up against the defending American League pennant winners in the American League Division Series.

Editor's Picks How MLB teams fared against Vegas win totals From the Dodgers to the Tigers, a look at how every team in the MLB fared in 2017 compared to its Vegas win totals.

Cleveland is no stranger to heavy bullpen reliance in the postseason, as manager Terry Francona leveraged his strong pen last year (led by Andrew Miller) to replace innings normally taken by starters after injuries decimated his rotation. Relievers pitched 47 percent of innings for Cleveland during the 2016 postseason.

However, it's not clear as to whether or not Francona will take that approach again this year with a healthy rotation. After all, Cleveland starters accounted for 66 percent of the team's innings pitched this regular season, the second-highest total in the majors.