Top early 2018 college football national title bets

Insider

It hasn't been a month since the Alabama Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff, but it's never too early to look ahead to next season. Phil Steele and Chris Fallica, our college football Vegas experts, are already looking ahead and picking their best early value bets -- teams with favorable odds at this point in the year and decent chances to deliver -- to bring home the national title next January.

Sure, Alabama is the favorite to defend its title, but why take Bama so early? Rather, now is the time to capitalize on value.

Here's a look at some of the best early value bets for the 2018 national champion.

Odds are from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, as of Feb. 20.