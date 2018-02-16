Best bets for the Daytona 500

Insider

For the first time since the 2000 Daytona 500, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be without its most recognizable star. Dale Earnhardt Jr., the winner of 15 straight Most Popular Driver awards, retired after the 2017 season, leaving the sport devoid of its biggest name. Bankable stars Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart also have retired from the Cup series in recent years, leaving NASCAR's premier series extremely thin regarding crossover mainstream appeal.

However, Scott Cooley, an odds consultant for BetDSI, said earlier this week that the lack of star power has not had a negative effect on betting interest and handle for Sunday's running of the Daytona 500.