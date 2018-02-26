Best Stanley Cup midseason value bets

Insider

Put your pencils down, no more trades. With the NHL's Feb. 26 trade deadline in the rearview mirror, Stanley Cup contending rosters are a little clearer.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were one of the big winners of the day, nabbing Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller from the New York Rangers, adding more coal to their playoff fire. There is just no weakness on this team.

However, the Bolts are currently 5-1 favorites to win the Cup in June, and we aren't interested in betting teams with odds better than 10-1 at this point in the season. Tampa's chances aren't likely to improve significantly (or maybe at all), so why risk injuries or cold streaks this far out. If you're set on betting the Lightning, just wait. No need to jump on them now at those odds.