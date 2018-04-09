Best Stanley Cup playoff value bets

Insider

If there's a time when you see an uptick in hockey betting, it's the NHL playoffs. This year's pack of 16 teams vying for a championship is loaded with talent.

The Nashville Predators are the favorite to win it all at 4-1, with the Tampa Bay Lightning right behind them at 5-1.

For what it's worth, the Lightning are my pick to win the Stanley Cup this year, but at 5-1, I'm passing right now to see how the first round plays out. Those odds aren't going to drastically change.

Here's a look at some of the best value bets to win the Cup, as well as analysis on the better series prices of the opening round.

Note: All odds are via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, as of April 10.

Best Stanley Cup bets

