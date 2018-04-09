        <
        >
          Insider

          Best Stanley Cup playoff value bets

          The Winnipeg Jets are among the Stanley Cup contenders this spring. Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images
          11:27 AM ET
          • Ben ArledgeESPN.com
            Close
            • Editor for ESPN Fantasy and ESPN Chalk
            • Previously with ESPN The Magazine
            • Joined ESPN in 2012
            • Graduate of Colgate University
            Follow on Twitter

          If there's a time when you see an uptick in hockey betting, it's the NHL playoffs. This year's pack of 16 teams vying for a championship is loaded with talent.

          The Nashville Predators are the favorite to win it all at 4-1, with the Tampa Bay Lightning right behind them at 5-1.

          For what it's worth, the Lightning are my pick to win the Stanley Cup this year, but at 5-1, I'm passing right now to see how the first round plays out. Those odds aren't going to drastically change.

          Here's a look at some of the best value bets to win the Cup, as well as analysis on the better series prices of the opening round.

          Note: All odds are via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, as of April 10.

          Best Stanley Cup bets

          Winnipeg Jets (8-1)

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.