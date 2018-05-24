        <
          Best bets for the Stanley Cup Final

          Will Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals take home the elusive Cup? Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
          12:47 PM ET
          • Greg Wyshynski
          • Ben Arledge
          Not many picked the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals to play for the Stanley Cup. The Knights' storybook inaugural season is just a quartet of wins from ending with a championship, and likewise, Alex Ovechkin has a chance to finally add the final missing piece to his legacy with a Cup ring.

          Vegas has been a tough team to match up against, and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is having a historic postseason. The Capitals stand in the way with a pair of double-digit playoff scorers and a hot goalie themselves in Braden Holtby.

          In order to find the best ways to bet the series, we asked Greg Wyshynski and Ben Arledge to provide some Stanley Cup Final betting advice, including how to play the series price, pick the Conn Smythe winner and where the value lies in Memorial Day's Game 1 in Las Vegas.

          Note: All odds via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of May 25.

          Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals

