Insider

IndyCar returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27 for the 102nd running of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

One big storyline this weekend will be the new aero package. The UAK18 aero kit produces less downforce than what has been run in recent years at Indianapolis, which means cars aren't creating the same size "hole" in the air. As a result, there will be less of an aerodynamic tow, or "draft," during Sunday's Indy 500, which should minimize the slingshot passes we've grown to know and love since 2012.

IndyCar drivers and teams hit the track last Tuesday and practiced all week with the new aero package. As bettors, this data is invaluable. Historical results are all but obsolete, considering the aero updates made to the 2018 race car. Luckily, IndyCar is very generous in releasing this practice data, allowing us to analyze and determine which drivers are undervalued by the current Indy 500 betting market.

After poring through the practice data and monitoring what drivers are saying about their race cars, I've pinpointed four futures bets offering value for Sunday's race. Let's take a look at some of the best bets for the 2018 Indianapolis 500.

Note: All odds via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, as of May 25.

Best bets

Editor's Picks Danica Patrick on final Indy 500: 'I'll be focused' The 36-year-old has not competed in the Indianapolis 500 since her move to NASCAR in 2012, but there's a fire within her to make this last race a memorable one.

Trading wings and wheels: Dixon and Chambliss swap ride-alongs IndyCar racer Scott Dixon and Red Bull Air Race pilot Kirby Chambliss experience new sensations of speed in Indianapolis. 1 Related