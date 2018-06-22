Top Heisman Trophy value bets for 2018

Insider

The Heisman Trophy, which is awarded every year in December, is without a doubt the most prestigious individual award in all of college football. The fine folks at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook have put out their advanced odds for this year's award.

This article is about looking for the players with the best value heading into the year. Of the seven Heisman winners this decade, only two have been in the top five of the favorites heading into the season, with most of this decade's winners drawing 20-1 odds or better. I will take a look at my top five value plays to win this year's Heisman and also touch on a dark horse contender for the award.

Editor's Picks Westgate to take bets on teams making CFP Bettors at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook can bet on 78 different teams to simply make the College Football Playoff.