Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook posted numbers on 126 marquees games from September 7 through the end of the regular season. I have examined these numbers and will give you my seven best selections for the summer. These selections factor in not only who I think will cover the spread, but also some games which should give you line value the week the game rolls around.

Georgia Bulldogs versus South Carolina Gamecocks (+14.5)

Saturday, September 8, 2018

