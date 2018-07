Insider

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook put out its college football national title odds back on Jan. 8 and has been updating them since. Which teams provide the best value as we head into the season?

Here are six value bets from teams with odds of 10-1 or longer:

Chris Petersen has his best team ever, and that's including his days at Boise State.