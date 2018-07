Insider

College football season win totals are a good way to gauge the market and Las Vegas' expectations for teams.

Below is a look at my top eight early-season win total plays for the 2018 college football season.

Note: I have the current lines (July 31) from both the South Point Las Vegas Sportsbook and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, and I will use the best spot to place your wager.

North Carolina Tar Heels: Over 5.5 wins at South Point

