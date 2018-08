Insider

Week 1 of the college football season is less than a month away, but the numbers have been out on the contests for some time. I will have my top seven or eight plays for Week 1 in the days before the games kick off, but it never hurts to get an early start.

Here are five early selections on the Week 1 games. Play these games now, as a month's time might leave the lines less favorable.

Note: All odds are via the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook as of Aug. 3.