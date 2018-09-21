CFB bettor's team insights: Week 4

"You play like you practice."

The old coaches' adage is mostly true. To know what's likely to happen on Saturday, you've got to know what's happening in the meeting rooms and on the practice fields during the week. That's why the college football bettor's team notes file will be here for you every Friday with the inside word on weekly preparations around the country. We'll check in on depth charts, game plans, personnel and health, while unmasking practice standouts ready to break out and assessing the quality of prep, who's distracted and who's dialed in, the mood of the fans and the coaches' message for the week.

Let's dive into Week 4.

Lines and totals from Westgate sportsbook as of Friday, Sept. 21.

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday

Massachusetts began the season with a blowout FCS win, but since that point the Minutemen have dropped three straight -- all on the road, and all by at least three touchdowns. Bad tackling and overall team maturity are two of the main culprits for the poor start, and both were addressed out of the gate this week. Monday brought a players-only meeting, as well as live padded practices usually reserved for midweek sessions. This team is at least trying to circle the wagons, and that's a good start.

The bad news is