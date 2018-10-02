        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Best NHL bets for the 2018-19 season

          The Winnipeg Jets have a lot going for them heading into this season and stand as one of the favorites to win the Western Conference. Jason Halstead/The Canadian Press via AP
          3:36 PM ET
          • Greg Wyshynski
          • Ben Arledge
            Close

            Ben Arledge

            ESPN.com
              Editor for fantasy, chalk and NHL, as well as a contributing hockey writer. Previously with ESPN The Magazine. Joined ESPN in 2012 after graduating from Colgate University.
            Follow on Twitter

          The hockey season is upon us, and now is the time to strike on value at the sportsbooks. Our NHL guys -- Greg Wyshynski and Ben Arledge -- look at their best bets to make on 2019 Stanley Cup futures, win total over/unders, playoff props and Rocket Richard Award winners for most goals during the regular season.

          Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Win the Stanley Cup

          Winnipeg Jets (12-1)

          The Jets made the leap last season, with that great mix of in-their-prime stars and great young players buoyed by the best goaltending they've received since relocating to Winnipeg. But I like their Cup chances this season for another reason: Kevin Cheveldayoff, who has shown he'll aggressively upgrade this team in-season when necessary, which calms my fears a bit about their center spot. -- Wyshynski

          I love everything about this team, and I like them to emerge out of the West this season. Even with all the firepower up front, a stout defense and a Vezina finalist in the crease, the Jets have just the seventh-best odds to win the Cup. I expect a huge season from Patrik Laine, and if Mark Scheifele can stay healthy, that first line (which also includes Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor) has a chance to be the best in hockey. They are also worth a look to win the West at 6-1. -- Arledge

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices