Best NHL bets for the 2018-19 season

The hockey season is upon us, and now is the time to strike on value at the sportsbooks. Our NHL guys -- Greg Wyshynski and Ben Arledge -- look at their best bets to make on 2019 Stanley Cup futures, win total over/unders, playoff props and Rocket Richard Award winners for most goals during the regular season.

Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Win the Stanley Cup

Winnipeg Jets (12-1)

The Jets made the leap last season, with that great mix of in-their-prime stars and great young players buoyed by the best goaltending they've received since relocating to Winnipeg. But I like their Cup chances this season for another reason: Kevin Cheveldayoff, who has shown he'll aggressively upgrade this team in-season when necessary, which calms my fears a bit about their center spot. -- Wyshynski

I love everything about this team, and I like them to emerge out of the West this season. Even with all the firepower up front, a stout defense and a Vezina finalist in the crease, the Jets have just the seventh-best odds to win the Cup. I expect a huge season from Patrik Laine, and if Mark Scheifele can stay healthy, that first line (which also includes Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor) has a chance to be the best in hockey. They are also worth a look to win the West at 6-1. -- Arledge