If the 2018 version of March Madness was any indication of what's to come this season in college basketball, we'd all better buckle up. Last season, Sister Jean and Loyola-Chicago made a stunning run to the school's first Final Four in over five decades, and 16-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County upset No. 1 Virginia. Nevada, with emotional head coach Eric Musselman roaming the sidelines, made an Elite Eight. Buffalo hammered Arizona in the first round, while blue bloods like Kentucky, North Carolina and Michigan State all failed to advance past the first weekend.

With the 2018-19 season just around the corner, we're offering up our 10 favorite future wagers to help you look smart and win some cash once the Big Dance rolls around.

Odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.